‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Almost Joined The X-Men Universe In What’s Become A Beloved Role

05.30.17

She’s already taking over the world as one of the hottest child stars in the business, practically outgrowing the fame of the show that gave her such a high profile in the first place. The now-award-winning actress Millie Bobby Brown not only blew people away with her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, but also apparently could have had the chance to continue to flex her dramatic muscles as a part of one of the most successful comic book franchises ever.

Brown, as it happens, was also almost Laura (AKA X-23) in the most recent X-Men movie Logan. The film, which seemingly retired a few characters while potentially opening up a whole new branch of X-Men story possibilities, was a fan favorite and a departure in tone from the rest of the series. It was Hugh Jackman’s last ride as Wolverine (at least so he says) but could also have been Brown’s debut as part of an amazing comic book movie universe if she landed the part.

