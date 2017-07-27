Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

George Clooney rarely directs, but when he does, it tends at the very least to be interesting. But this time around, it’s particularly attention-getting because Suburbicon has a script from the Coen Brothers and a whole bunch of cast members who tend to pop up in their movies.

The plot follows patriarch Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon), who seemingly has a typical job as a man in a gray flannel suit for a bland company. Of course, there’s a dark side to Lodge, who owes money to the mob, and once they come to collect, it sets off a series of murders and disasters as Lodge, gangsters, and the seemingly nice neighbors all turn out to be a bit more scary than they look on the outside. Or, as the plot summary puts it, “This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.”

Also of interest is the cast, which includes Julianne Moore as a fragile aunt, Josh Brolin as a sardonic policeman, and Oscar Isaac as a smooth gangster who pays Gardner a visit after his hitmen disappear. We’ll see just what happens when the suburbs get a visit from the mob this October.