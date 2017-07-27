George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ Has A Murderous Matt Damon In Its First Trailer

George Clooney rarely directs, but when he does, it tends at the very least to be interesting. But this time around, it’s particularly attention-getting because Suburbicon has a script from the Coen Brothers and a whole bunch of cast members who tend to pop up in their movies.

The plot follows patriarch Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon), who seemingly has a typical job as a man in a gray flannel suit for a bland company. Of course, there’s a dark side to Lodge, who owes money to the mob, and once they come to collect, it sets off a series of murders and disasters as Lodge, gangsters, and the seemingly nice neighbors all turn out to be a bit more scary than they look on the outside. Or, as the plot summary puts it, “This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.”

Also of interest is the cast, which includes Julianne Moore as a fragile aunt, Josh Brolin as a sardonic policeman, and Oscar Isaac as a smooth gangster who pays Gardner a visit after his hitmen disappear. We’ll see just what happens when the suburbs get a visit from the mob this October.

