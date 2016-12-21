‘Suicide Squad’ Is 2016’s Trumpiest Film

Getty Image / Warner Bros.

When Donald Trump nominated his campaign finance manager Steve Mnuchin for Secretary of the Treasury last month, many media outlets wryly noted that Mnuchin produced one of 2016’s most divisive movies, Suicide Squad. In a year when reality one-upped satire into oblivion, putting a member of Suicide Squad‘s production team in the presidential cabinet ranked among Trump’s most trenchant acts of unintentional self-parody.

Numerous critics had already linked the tiresome critics vs. fans controversy that came to define the press cycle for Suicide Squad to the rise of Trumpism. Now, Suicide Squad‘s apparent victory at the box office — it has grossed nearly three quarters of a billion dollars worldwide — had a direct link to Trump’s ascension.

In this way, Suicide Squad — a movie that makes the case for horrible people from outside the system saving the world, because the federal government is supposedly worse — might be 2016’s most emblematic blockbuster. Not the best, not the worst, not even the most important, just the Trumpiest.

One of the (many) weird phenomena that came to define culture in 2016 was how box office numbers were weaponized to assert dominance of one ideology over another. Suicide Squad opened one month after the soft opening for Paul Feig’s flawed Ghostbusters reboot, which for some had been transformed into a proxy referendum on feminism, suddenly a hot-button issue again in an election year. For Suicide Squad, the issue became another of Trump’s pet causes, the legitimacy of the mainstream media.

Before Suicide Squad even opened, there was a petition to shut down Rotten Tomatoes for the crime of aggregating negative reviews of a film that most fans hadn’t yet seen. Soon, Pizzagate-style conspiracy theories were conjured to explain the bad reviews, with trolls spreading rumors that the nation’s top film critics were in the pocket of Big Marvel. Reviewers critical of Suicide Squad, like journalists investigating Trump, were singled out and harassed. Unsurprisingly, many critics took the abuse personally — not just as the inevitable backlash from a rabid fanbase but as an affront to their very profession. “In many ways, [Suicide Squad] was the fans’ high-water mark of Trumpian intolerance,” Variety declared.