As the 2017 Sundance Film Festival rolls on, all this week we’ll be looking at the films that defined Sundance, why they still matter, and where their influence can still be felt.

By 2004, the term “Sundance movie” had picked up some distinct associations, not all of them positive. It’s not that the festival had lost its ability to showcase greatness. The previous year had seen the debuts of Capturing the Friedmans, American Splendor, All the Real Girls, and other notable films, none of them formulaic, and each part of the festival’s tradition of shining a light on the best of the indie film world. But the festival had to continue reckoning with its ongoing colonization by Hollywood and those who would treat it as a gateway to the big time. That Ben Affleck showed up, alongside Jennifer Lopez, with Project Greenlight says everything that needs saying about one layer that had settled over the Sundance experience by the early ‘00s.

That layer will likely never go away, and that’s fine. Hollywood needs fresh infusions of talent and filmmakers need, well, to eat. Put another way: It’s a big enough festival to accommodate both hire-me-now calling card films and star-packed indies like Little Miss Sunshine alongside personal movies and microbudgeted issues docs, even if the balance occasionally sometimes feels tilted too far in one direction.

And sometimes Sundance needs an out-of-nowhere film to upset that balance with a reminder of how strange and innovative independent film can be.

In 2004, Primer became that film. In some respects it was part of a tradition of movies to arrive at Sundance with a remarkable making-of story. Be it Kevin Smith selling his possessions and maxing out his credit cards to make Clerks or Darren Aronofsky scraping together the budget for Pi, Sundance has long been a place for tales of frugality and innovation. And though the film cost writer/director (and editor/co-star/composer/production designer/casting director) Shane Carruth a mere $7000, that only ties him with Robert Rodriguez’s budget for El Mariachi in cheapness (and Carruth didn’t have to subject himself to medical experiments to earn it).

What’s remarkable about Primer isn’t its low budget but how well its low budget suits it. “They took from their surroundings what was needed,” Aaron, played by Carruth, says in voiceover early in the movie, “and made of it something more.” He’s referring to the engineers at the center of the film, a scrappy group of four, later two, edging toward what they hope will be a highly profitable scientific breakthrough, one whose implications they don’t fully understand and whose impact will exceed their expectations.

Yet he might just as easily be referring to the film itself, which Carruth pasted together from available resources and filmed in large part in the homes of friends and families. Since then, it’s become an object of fascination for those who’ve seen it and an inspiration for anyone with dreams of making a movie with big ideas and limited resources. It’s a film that finds ways to turn its whole universe inside out several times over, sometimes with just as simple as a couple of lines of dialogue. “Man, are you hungry?” Aaron says at one point. “I haven’t eaten since later this afternoon.”