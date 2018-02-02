What Movie Trailers Should We Expect To See During The Super Bowl?





Disney / Marvel

In 1967, during the first Super Bowl, a 30-second commercial cost $37,500. Now if you want to advertise your beer, truck, and/or dog food during Super Bowl LII, it will set you back a cool $5 million. For massive corporations, though, that’s a small price to pay to have 111 million viewers eyeballing your product. That’s why Disney and Paramount are preparing to debut much-anticipated movie trailers during the game on Sunday. But for which movies?

We have some guesses (hint: it’s not Star Wars!).

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Incredibles 2, and A Wrinkle In Time

Chance of trailer: 100 percent for two; zero percent for two

According to Deadline, Disney will “run a 30-second and 45-second spot.” One of them is likely to go to Black Panther, which comes out February 16 (there’s also a Lexus commercial), while the other, longer spot is a toss-up between A Wrinkle In Time (March 9), Avengers: Infinity War (May 4), and The Incredibles 2 (June 15). My money’s on the Pixar sequel: Avengers: Infinity War would distract from the Black Panther hype, while A Wrinkle In Time recently got a new trailer. We’ve seen almost nothing from The Incredibles 2, outside of an intriguing teaser (which premiered during a football game, natch) last year.

Cloverfield: God Particle

Paramount Pictures

Chance of trailer: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

When it comes to Cloverfield movies, don’t believe until you see. God Particle was supposed to come out February 2017; now it’s scheduled for an April 2018 release, although it’s unclear whether the J.J. Abrams-produced film will be released into theaters or straight to Netflix. Hopefully, we’ll find out on Sunday.

Deadpool 2

Marvel

Chance of trailer: Zero percent

20th Century Fox, Sony, and Warner Bros. are all reportedly taking the Super Bowl off, so no Deadpool 2, The Predator, Ready Player One, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ocean’s 8, or, ironically, Game Night.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal

Chance of trailer: 100 percent

Not just one teaser either, but “multiple spots.”

Mission Impossible: Fallout and A Quiet Place

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Retweet to be one of the first to see the new @MissionFilm Fallout trailer this Sunday. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/u4tblcCVbs — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) February 1, 2018

Chance of trailer: 100 percent

Paramount Pictures purchased two 30-second spots: one for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, featuring Tom Cruise dangling from a helicopter, and another for the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-starring horror movie A Quiet Place. They will air during the pre-game and final half hour of the game.

Skyscraper

The first look at @TheRock's new movie #Skyscraper. Check back for the full trailer Sunday during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XFrZkFkrHO — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 1, 2018

Chance of trailer: 100 percent

After starring in three movies last year (including one, The Fate of the Furious, that grossed over a billion dollars, and another, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, that’s likely to), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear in three more in 2018: Fighting with My Family, Rampage, and Skyscraper, which I assume is like Die Hard but in a tall building. Come to think of it, that’s Die Hard.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

DISNEY/TWITTER

Chance of trailer: Zero percent

It’s happening Monday during Good Morning America. Or maybe never.