Farva And The Gang Are Up To Shenanigans In The ‘Super Troopers 2’ Full-Length Trailer

The full-length trailer for Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 2 begins with Trooper Rodney “Rod” Farva shooting and killing a bald eagle with an automatic rifle. Oh, how I’ve missed his shenanigans (did someone say shenanigans?).

Seventeen years after Super Troopers became an unlikely cult hit, Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Foster (Paul Soter), Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), and Farva (Kevin Heffernan), along with Captain John O’Hagen (Brian Cox) and Officer Ursula Hanson (Marisa Coughlan) are back in the Indiegogo-funded sequel. Not that Super Troopers 2 needs a plot summary beyond “police-based hijinks ensue,” Fox Searchlight still provided one:

When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is… SUPER TROOPERS 2.

Based on the trailer, there’s also moose f*cking jokes, Rob Lowe with a terrible haircut, Farva hiding in a tipped-over port-a-potty from a hungry bear, and references to the original (it takes a matter of seconds before the first “meow”; there’s also a nice callback to Farva’s request for a “liter of cola”).

Super Troopers 2 (which also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, and Jim Gaffigan) opens on — when else? — April 20.

