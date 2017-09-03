Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Even when Creed was in its embryonic stages, it seemed like Rocky franchise law that we might get a sequel or six from the spinoff. Creed arrived, scored raves, made big money and now comes what appears to be a big ol’ hint when we’ll see Creed 2.

Stallone shared an image on Instagram from the first film and a series of hashtags and blurts accompanied it.

“Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky” wrote Sly.

That 2018 presumably means filming for Creed 2 starts in 2018, although it might also mean that #fitness is the new CEO of MGM that year. It’s probably just the first thing and Stallone is just a bit trigger happy with hashtags. Getting star Michael B. Jordan and writer-director Ryan Coogler to find daylight in their schedule might prove to be the tricky part. No exact timetable has been revealed for the sequel beyond simply being “in development.”

Elsewhere in Rocky talk, Stallone took a trip down memory lane on Thursday with some photos of his work with Talia Shire. Included in Sly’s warm recollection of events was a remarkably sweet story about casting his franchise co-star.

“In walked Talia Shire and I knew instantly, before she said a word, that she was absolutely heaven sent. The perfect Adrian!!!,” he shared. “She was so smart, sensitive,and funny, that we all knew our search was over and her incredible performance would be one for the ages! Yo Adrian, you did it!”