Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having played the titular Judge Dredd and now joining the MCU with a cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. (Demolition Man, however, was the reverse. Its limited comic run was based on the movie.) Now Splash Report says Stallone is Fox’s “top pick in mind to play the aging intergalactic hero Duke McQueen” in the adaptation of Mark Millar‘s Starlight.

The story follows a retired Buck Rogers-style space hero, who is now a widower whose children have long since left the nest. Forty years before, he saved the universe, but when he returns to Earth expecting a hero’s welcome, people don’t know who he is or realize he’s accomplished anything. He becomes a mechanic, gets married, has kids, lives a quiet life, and doesn’t talk about his universe-saving past (because, as Mark Millar told IGN, he’s “embarrassed because nobody believes him”). Then, after forty years of obscurity, a spaceship lands in his yard, and the aliens inside beg him to save them again.

