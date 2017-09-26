‘Terminator 6’ Will Wisely Ignore ‘Terminator Genisys’

Paramount

It’s safe to say that Terminator Genisys was one of the more disappointing sequels of recent memory. While fans of the Terminator franchise were anxious to see the series return, the widely panned film proved to be a critical and commercial failure. Following the film’s release, star Emilia Clarke made it clear that she had no interest in returning to the franchise, and it would seem that the franchise is done with her as well.

According to a new report, the next Terminator film will completely ignore the existence of Genisys. The Terminator Fans spoke with Arnold Schwarzenegger at an event in the UK where the star of the franchise explained that not only would the film have a different name than Terminator 6, it would also ignore the jumbled events of Genisys completely (sorry, fans of Matt Smith). Schwarzenegger also said that unfortunately Robert Patrick would not be involved, so fans of T-1000 should temper their expectations.

As frustrating it is for canon sticklers, this is probably the right move for the series. With producer James Cameron and star Linda Hamilton both returning to the franchise, there is a chance that the Terminator films could actually be good again.

(H/T IGN)