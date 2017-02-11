HBO

A Han Solo stand alone prequel film is happening. Whether that is the story that Star Wars fans are really clamoring for (holding out for a Kenobi: Space Cowboy movie forever and ever, amen) remains to be seen, but at least they’re assembling a talented cast. With Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge already assembled to board the Millennium Falcon, this trip to a galaxy far, far away will at least be interesting. And, from the looks of things, this cast is still growing with stars on the rise.

Thandie Newton has been on the rise after her masterful turn as Maeve on Westworld, which snagged her a slew of major awards nominations, and The Hollywood Reporter broke that she is the latest to be in talks to join the smuggler’s installment in the Star Wars saga. Because this is a Disney project, things are being kept under lock and key, but fans are sure to start speculating soon enough. It would be great to see another talented woman of color join the ‘verse, so hopefully these rumblings will be confirmed soon. In the meantime, continue obsessing about your favorite Westworld season 2 theories.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)