The Behind The Scenes Issues On Suicide Squad

‘The Batman’ Script Includes Jared Leto’s Joker And Other Villains, But It’s Heading For A Rewrite

#Batman
Entertainment Editor
02.09.17
suicide-squad-joker.jpg

Warner Bros.

After much speculation, Ben Affleck finally announced he would only be starring in and producing The Batman, not directing it. But the word was the original script by Affleck and Geoff Johns was still going to be used, perhaps with rewrites. Now a 3600-word feature from Forbes offers new insights into, among other things, what that original script contains, and strap in, kids, because there was (maybe still is) going to be plenty of Jared Leto’s edgelord Joker. He tried to warn us; we should have listened.

Forbes confirms rumors the script underwent a rewrite by Academy Award winner Chris Terrio (Argo), and they add that “the project will undergo substantial changes and possible/probably another full rewrite.” They later say they’re “hearing anything from ‘major rewrites’ to ‘a completely new script,’ including starting from scratch on the story if that’s what it takes.” Forbes is also using the term “a fresh start” which, it seems, is what DC says after every one of their movies so far. They can change, baby. They can use less blue filter on the next one. Honest.

Interestingly, the long article also reveals something about the original script we didn’t know: Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke wasn’t going to be the only villain. We were also going to see more of Jared Leto: ACTOR as well as “a few other” rogues. (Will Smith’s Deadshot, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, or other Gotham City Sirens characters would be a good bet, though Forbes mentions no one specific besides Leto.)

The Batman is likely coming in 2019, so we’ll see if Joker stays in the picture.

(Via Forbes)

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECKGEOFF JOHNSGotham City SirensJARED LETOsuicide squadTHE BATMANTHE JOKER
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP