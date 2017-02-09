Warner Bros.

After much speculation, Ben Affleck finally announced he would only be starring in and producing The Batman, not directing it. But the word was the original script by Affleck and Geoff Johns was still going to be used, perhaps with rewrites. Now a 3600-word feature from Forbes offers new insights into, among other things, what that original script contains, and strap in, kids, because there was (maybe still is) going to be plenty of Jared Leto’s edgelord Joker. He tried to warn us; we should have listened.

Forbes confirms rumors the script underwent a rewrite by Academy Award winner Chris Terrio (Argo), and they add that “the project will undergo substantial changes and possible/probably another full rewrite.” They later say they’re “hearing anything from ‘major rewrites’ to ‘a completely new script,’ including starting from scratch on the story if that’s what it takes.” Forbes is also using the term “a fresh start” which, it seems, is what DC says after every one of their movies so far. They can change, baby. They can use less blue filter on the next one. Honest.

Interestingly, the long article also reveals something about the original script we didn’t know: Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke wasn’t going to be the only villain. We were also going to see more of Jared Leto: ACTOR as well as “a few other” rogues. (Will Smith’s Deadshot, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, or other Gotham City Sirens characters would be a good bet, though Forbes mentions no one specific besides Leto.)

The Batman is likely coming in 2019, so we’ll see if Joker stays in the picture.

(Via Forbes)