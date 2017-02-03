‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Trailer Is An Actual American Horror Story

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A24 gave us two of 2016’s best horror movies: The Witch and Green Room (four, if you count the combined egos of the Gallagher brothers in Oasis: Supersonic and the turkey in Krisha as monsters). The studio hopes to have an equally successful 2017, beginning with The Blackcoat’s Daughter. The film follows two students, Kat (Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Sing Street breakout Lucy Boynton), who deal with strange and possibly evil occurrences when their parents fail to pick them up from boarding school during winter break. There’s also Joan (American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts), who, for reasons unknown, is trying to get to the school as quickly as possible.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter, which was originally titled February, premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, where it received generally strong reviews (Bloody Disgusting called it a “brooding horror masterpiece”). But director Oz Perkins said it ran “into a few little snags here and there with distribution.” The issues have finally been resolved, and A24 is releasing the film through DirecTV Cinema on February 17 and in limited theaters and VOD on March 31.

