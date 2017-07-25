Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest trailer for The Dark Tower is a short look at Stephen King’s epic as it finally heads to the big screen, but it packs a lot in for a nice tribute to the legendary author. Now that we know this is a semi-sequel or continuation of the book series, it’s fitting that we’d get plenty of nods to King’s past works and sort of treat this film and whatever follows as a love letter to the entire King universe.

Sony

The other worlds of King’s novels have made appearances in The Dark Tower series in the past, with the plague-ridden Earth from The Stand making an appearance and the monsters from The Mist possibly being the results of a “thinny” or green fog that represents a portal where reality doesn’t exist. Sort of like a space between worlds and filled with creatures that seem to be bred to kill. Apart from that, the stories from King’s other books have plenty of references and key items that connect to The Dark Tower series, almost providing an extra treat to fans who want to connect the dots.

Sony

So with all of that, it makes sense that the film would follow that tradition. It doesn’t mean all the universes are connected to the film, but it does mean that fans will have something to look for when watching. This includes the number 19 that you see above, representing a magical number in the book series and a recurring number throughout King’s work. It’s a far more general connection, but it is one that stands out within the trailer.