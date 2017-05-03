The Best Matthew McConaughey Impersonations

The First Trailer For ‘The Dark Tower’ Is Here!

05.03.17

The man in black fled across the desert and the gunslinger followed. After an epic wait — including will-they-or-won’t-they TV spinoff rumors and shifting release dates — the film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower finally has a first trailer.

Yesterday we enjoyed the badass teasers for this trailer, and now we get to see weary gunslinger Idris Elba (and his Horn of Eld) go after Matthew McConaughey, who’s gone from chill college professor to the Man In Black for this western sci-fi fantasy hybrid, which also co-stars Katheryn Winnick, Abbey Lee, Tom Taylor, Fran Kranz (as Pimli Prentiss), and Jackie Earle Haley.

