‘The Girl With All The Gifts’ Trailer Offers A Freaky New Take On Zombies

01.05.17 26 mins ago

Zombies can feel hard to escape, sometimes, what with being the stars of a hit TV show and being the subject of every third movie on Netflix. But there’s always room for a fresh take, and The Girl With All The Gifts has a fascinating idea at the core of it.

The girl in question is Melanie (Sennia Nanua), a pupil of sorts on a military base that seems to house a bunch of children while simultaneously being deeply afraid of them. The trailer hints that they have some connection to the zombie plague in the movie, although just what is, of course, a spoiler. Once the base is inevitably invaded by zombies, Melanie and a military team, which includes Glenn Close, Gemma Arterton, and Paddy Considine, have to get across an infected London. The question is just how Melanie can help them and just what the zombies are. And also what that zombie baby in the trailer looks like, because GAH!

It’s screened at a few festivals in the US, and gotten quite a bit of praise from fans and critics. It’ll be arriving Janaury 26th on DirecTV and then on VOD and in a handful of theaters February 24th.

(via ScreenCrush)

