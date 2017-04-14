Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

Bullets And F-Bombs Rain Down On Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L Jackson In The ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Trailer

04.13.17 14 hours ago

Does the world’s most wanted assassin need his own bodyguard? The gleefully crass trailer for The Hitman’s Bodyguard suggests yes. (Be sure to explain this to your loan officer if it ever comes up.)

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star in this upcoming action comedy helmed by Expendables 3 director Patrick Hughes with bullets and motherf*ckers flying every which way. In the film, Reynolds plays a bodyguard tasked with protecting a star hitman (and sworn enemy) played by Sam Jackson. At some point they align forces to defeat an Eastern European dictator played by Tiptoes star Gary Oldman, but the main hook of the trailer is selling laughs and gasps. Reynolds and Jackson get snarly with one another, daring escapes are bungled and anything that can be blown up is blown up. Did we mention that Salma Hayek co-stars as Jackson’s wife? No? Well, please make a note of it.

This might just be the red band trailer talking, but you could certainly do worse for foul-mouthed fun. Come for the gunplay, stay for the cheerfully on-the-nose The Bodyguard parody. The Hitman’s Bodyguard is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 18. Your fan-fiction imagining Ryan Reynolds being Bret “The Hitman” Hart’s bodyguard can begin today.

