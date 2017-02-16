Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based on the cast alone, The House should be one of the funniest movies of the year. The comedy stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler — I’m sold already — as a clean-cut couple who open an underground casino with Jason Mantzoukas to help pay for their daughter’s college tuition. That. Premise. Is. Bonkers. Also along for the ride is Allison Tolman (Fargo), Andy Buckley (The Office), Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless), Rob Huebel (Human Giant), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Sam Richardson (SPLETT), and, following her incredible performance in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Mariah Carey as herself.

The House was written by Brendan O’Brien and Andrew J. Cohen, who also penned the scripts for Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and produced by Adam McKay and Ferrell. “It’s not that typical thing with the wife rolling her eyes commenting on how dumb her husband is while the husband complains that his wife keeps him from having fun,” Poehler told Entertainment Weekly about the movie. “Once we decided that, it changed the dynamic. We turn into criminals at about the same time. It just makes things easier.” Maybe The House — which opens on June 30 — will be a gamble that pays off for both of them.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)