‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Succeeds As, Finally, A ‘Fun’ DC Superhero Movie

Warner Bros.

Batman is sad and alone.

This is the basic premise for The LEGO Batman Movie, a premise that’s far and away better than what we’ve seen from the live-action DC Universe films so far. This is a Batman who isn’t battling the demons of his deceased parents – instead he just misses them. (And, thank heavens, we aren’t subjected to yet another depiction of poor Thomas and Martha Wayne being murdered.)

My favorite part in the The LEGO Batman Movie comes after the film opens with an action scene in which Batman (Will Arnett, reprising his role from The LEGO Movie) battles a whole host of villains – ranging from The Joker (Zach Galifianakis) to Condiment King (Batman believes Condiment King might be made up). Batman returns home to an enormous but empty home. Oh, sure, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) is around, but has long since gone to sleep, but has left sad Batman with a lobster he can heat up. So there’s Batman, wearing a casual robe and his cowl, in a long and awkward extended shot of him trying to heat up a lobster in a microwave. He then retreats to his private home theater and watches Jerry Maguire by himself. When Rene Zellweger says, “You had me at hello,” Batman laughs, then looks around to see he has no one else to laugh with. It’s all very sad.