Ever since Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, or maybe Doubt, if you have an extremely dark sense of humor, there’s been a dry spell of comedic nun movies. Even God needs to laugh sometimes. (Why do you think He created the platypus?) Thankfully, the drought should end with The Little Hours, which stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Kate Micucci as three sisters who instead of singing Temptations songs, act out through filthy conversations, lustfulness, homosexuality, apostasy, abusive language, heresy, and eating blood. That’s the part of Catholic School no one ever tells you about.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Medieval nuns Alessandra, Fernanda, and Ginevra lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso brings on new hired hand Massetto, a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

The Little Hours — which also stars John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Adam Pally, Dave Franco, Nick Offerman, Jemima Kirke, and Jon Gabrus (what a cast) — comes out in select cities on June 30.