Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No human (except Jerry O’Connell) has stepped foot on Mars. But we’ll probably slap a McDonald’s on the planet’s surface in the 2030s, which is when Congress wants NASA up there, although Elon Musk is hoping for even sooner. That takes care of the What (going to Mars), Where (Mars), When (under 20 years), Why (because we can), and How (I dunno, rockets?).

As for the Who (not the band): that’s the basis of a new Netflix documentary.

The Mars Generation is a “comprehensive look at the little known history of mankind’s efforts to reach Mars as seen through the eyes of the teens who aspire to be the first ever to set foot on the Red Planet, as well as the leading experts currently pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation in space exploration,” according to the streaming service. “The film sheds light on just how close we are to a manned mission to Mars and the incredible impact that such a journey would have on both the scientific advancement and the collective pride of the people of Earth.” Bill Nye and Neil DeGrasse Tyson both appear in the film, with the Cosmos host warning, “We have an entire generation who want to go to Mars, but all of that will fall on fallow soil if there isn’t some big mission where they can apply this enthusiasm.”

Shots fired, NASA.

The Mars Generation premieres on Netflix on May 5.