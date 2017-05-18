KONG | In Theory

‘The Mummy’ Gets A Slightly More Lighthearted Trailer

Senior Contributor
05.18.17

Universal’s second bid to launched a shared “monsterverse”, a reboot of The Mummy, arrives June 9th. To this point, the trailers have focused on the horror aspects, as Tom Cruise’s adventurer has been cursed with immortality and looking like Tom Cruise while immortal, and also the setpieces. This trailer wants to remind us that Cruise’s natural charm and comic timing won’t go to waste either.

The trailer also delves into the plot a little more. We already know the basics, but we see a bit more of Russell Crowe’s Henry Jekyll, and the trailer hints that Cruise must become an immortal anti-hero with superpowers and… we’re not really seeing the downside, here? Sure, you get weird spider eyes occasionally, and probably have to sleep in a sarcophagus, but immortality, control of various animals, seems like a sweet deal.

Then again, having a corpse try to eat your face, getting ejected repeatedly from various vehicles (which has seemed to replace his running away from things), and nearly drowning doesn’t seem like much fun either, so maybe he’s just not seeing the bright side of this whole thing because he lacks perspective. We’ll find out on June 9th, when The Mummy hits theaters.

Around The Web

TAGSthe mummyTOM CRUISETRAILERS

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP