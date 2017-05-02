The Rock Explains Animal Behavior While Hyping His ‘Rampage’ Movie

Listen, it was a rough day on the news front. Between President Trump canceling “Let Girls Learn” and showing a profound misunderstanding of the Civil War and North Korea continuing to stretch its nuclear muscles, Monday was downright bleak. However, just like the heroes that he plays onscreen, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is here to save the day.

Johnson has over a dozen film projects in the works, but one that has fans most intrigued is an adaptation of the ’80s arcade game Rampage. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the game, Johnson is here with an intense Instagram post to get you hyped. To sum up: Genetically Modified Monster Fights.

“I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world.”

The Rock with a badass gorilla sidekick? Consider us on board. However, it’s not just furry fury. There are animal feelings as well.

“George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don’t like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people that did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them.”

Weird, but compelling. Not only do we have Johnson kicking poacher ass, the cast also includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Joe Manganiello, and Naomi Harris, with the illustrious Weta Workshop bringing the various super creatures to life. So, when can we buy our tickets?