It’s safe to say that 2016 was a disappointment for fans of DC Comics films. Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice was met with harsh reviews and criticism of the dour tone and Suicide Squad squandered great characters and an intriguing premise in favor of an incoherent storyline. However, unless you are an extreme Marvel acolyte, everyone wants these movies to be great. We want to be excited about Batman again, and everyone wants Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to have a film that is worth of her considerable promise. The backlash wasn’t because people wanted these films to fail; it was because they weren’t very good.

However, if anyone can take DC films to a new level of greatness, it’s the unstoppable Dwayne Johnson. Johnson has made a name for himself by entering established franchises and injecting them with a sense of fun and new life, and it looks like he may be making his way into the DC Universe in a similar fashion. Johnson, who was previously announced as Shazam! villain Black Adam, posted on Instagram today that he had met with the DC higher ups, and promised great things in the future.

Had a very cool and strategic meeting with the heads of DC about their entire universe. As a hard core DC fan, to get a real sense of the tonal shifts and developments coming in these future movies has me fired up. Something we, as DC fans have all been waiting for for a very long time. Hope, optimism & FUN. Even when talking about the the most ruthless villain/anti-hero of all time finally coming to life. Prepare yourselves DC Universe. #KneelAtHisFeet #OrGetCrushedByHisBoot #BlackAdam⚡️

Honestly, this is what every DC fan wants to hear. As effective as Christopher Nolan’s grimmer take on the Caped Crusader was, the new DC Universe has to find a balance between the darkness and fun. The fact that DC has recognized this need for a shift is encouraging, and hopefully they have the right people on board to make the future of the franchise great. The Rock could certainly be the man to do it.

