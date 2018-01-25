Columbia Pictures

If you come at Dwayne Johnson with perceived Jumanji plot holes, you best not miss. Actually, you best not come at Johnson at all because he will publicly shame you. The Rock has no use for your questioning of his action-packed, lighthearted family affairs. He has a few questions for you. First off: how dare you? Second: who do you think you are?

Possible Jumanji Spoilers Below

Twitter’s James McMahon proved why you shouldn’t (or maybe should) tag people when you’re on a mission to critique by asking why a certain character has a key item when they get resurrected after they get killed in the movie. Mr. McMahon tries to put this in video game terms, when Jumanji is not a video game. It’s a movie. A movie starring The Rock, who doesn’t want to hear about McMahon’s opinion.