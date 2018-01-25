Don’t Ever Question The Internal Logic Of ‘Jumanji’ Or The Rock Will Come At You

#The Rock
01.25.18 4 hours ago

Columbia Pictures

If you come at Dwayne Johnson with perceived Jumanji plot holes, you best not miss. Actually, you best not come at Johnson at all because he will publicly shame you. The Rock has no use for your questioning of his action-packed, lighthearted family affairs. He has a few questions for you. First off: how dare you? Second: who do you think you are?

Possible Jumanji Spoilers Below

Twitter’s James McMahon proved why you shouldn’t (or maybe should) tag people when you’re on a mission to critique by asking why a certain character has a key item when they get resurrected after they get killed in the movie. Mr. McMahon tries to put this in video game terms, when Jumanji is not a video game. It’s a movie. A movie starring The Rock, who doesn’t want to hear about McMahon’s opinion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONthe rock

How Music Connects Us

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 17 hours ago 6 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 3 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 3 days ago 8 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 3 days ago 6 Comments
When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

01.22.18 3 days ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP