The Rock And Tyrese’s ‘Furious’ Feud Took Its Weirdest Turn Yet

#Tyrese #The Rock
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.11.17 2 Comments

One of two things are happening in the video above:

1) Someone sent Dwayne Johnson a copy of Tyrese Gibson’s album Black Rose, knowing that The Rock would have mean things to say about it, considering the current feud with his The Fate of the Furious co-star. That someone, whoever he or she may be (it’s definitely Vin Diesel), was right: The Rock calls it “the biggest piece of dog sh*t that I have ever heard.” He suggests Black Rose should be retitled “Big Piece of Black Dog Sh*t,” and that he’s never going to “f*cking forgive” Tyrese for “wasting my time” with his “soft dog sh*t” of an album. Wow, it’s no wonder Tyrese hates The Rock…

2) Except! The clip was shared on Wednesday on Tyrese’s Instagram (“Haters come in many forms,” he wrote. “In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time”), and it was apparently filmed in 2015, when the album was released. That, coupled with Dwayne Johnson’s sensationalized history with wrestling, suggests his feud with Tyrese — at least this part of it — could be fake.

Or not? Who knows! Honestly, I’m not sure if I care; both options are very entertaining, although not as entertaining as Tyrese Photoshopping himself on the cover of Forbes as the “New Billionaire Multi Media King.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tyrese#The Rock
TAGSFURIOUS 9the rockTyrese

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP