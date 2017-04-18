You've Probably Been Watching 'Fast And The Furious' Wrong

The Rock And Vin Diesel’s ‘Candy Ass’ Feud Is Reportedly Over

04.18.17 42 mins ago

Universal Pictures

What a wild ride (the ride is a quarter-mile long) it’s been.

Last year, future Oscar winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called out certain “chicken shit” male members of The Fate of the Furious cast for being “candy asses.” It was later revealed he was referring specifically to Vin Diesel, who he snubbed from his thank you list (the ultimate diss) because the Street Sharks fanatic was often late to the set and “the crew felt Vin’s arrogance was out of control.” The two actors were reportedly kept apart during the Fate press tour, and I’m almost certain they never appear in the same frame in the film, which is weird because they have so much in common: they’re both bald, overly muscular, and enjoy starring in movies that make over a billion dollars.

That should be enough to keep the family together for F9al Countdown and Fast X, right? Right. According to TMZ, Diesel and The Rock (there’s your topical parody of “Bennie and the Jets,” Weird Al) have “buried the hatchet.”

