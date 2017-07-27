How Well Does ‘The Simpsons Movie’ Hold Up 10 Years Later?

20TH CENTURY FOX

I rarely see the same movie twice in the theater, let alone three times. The infrequent first-run exceptions: Jumanji (two times in one day, in fact; such is the joy/horror of having divorced parents); The Dark Knight, because I was a college student with too much free time; and The Simpsons Movie. Not unlike Lisa calling The Itchy & Scratchy Movie the “defining event of our generation,” I felt like my whole life up to that point had been leading to seeing The Simpsons, my favorite show of all-time, a series that I quote with such annoying regularity that it’s basically a second language, on the big screen.

And 10 years ago today, my dream came true. Then I saw it again. And again.

I don’t remember much about the first viewing, other than I enjoyed being in a late-night crowd with lots of Simpsons fans (and the two people I saw it with, only one of whom knew the difference between “d’oh” and “b’oh”), and that I didn’t hate the movie. In fact, I really liked it. Of course, I wasn’t considering the film in a critical capacity — I was just happy The Simpsons Movie (THE SIMPSONS MOVIE) existed. The second time, a few days later with my girlfriend at the time, I was able to step back from the initial rush of hearing Green Day playing the theme song and “The Simpsons are going to Alaska!” and consider the jokes, plot, and whether the characters acted like themselves. (More on this later.) Finally, the third time was with my mom, who I grew up obsessing over the show with. It was like watching a home movie, or a scrapbook filled with Knightboat photos, of my childhood.

Since 2007, though, and despite owning it on DVD, I haven’t rewatched The Simpsons Movie all the way through. I’ve caught snippets of the film on FX, and know it well enough to reference “tousle my hair, Mr. Hanks” and “if you can find a greasier sandwich, you’re in Mexico” more than the average person. But whenever I want to watch The Simpsons, I’ll watch The Simpsons, not The Simpsons Movie. It’s the same way that I’ve seen “Scott Tenorman Must Die” a dozen times, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (the greatest show-turned-movie of all-time, mind you) only three, maybe four times.

So for the 10th anniversary (that’s an incredible 217 episodes of the show ago), I decided to re-watch The Simpsons Movie in full to see whether I liked it more, less, or the same. I divided my thoughts into 10 separate items. It’s time to grab your garbage bag full of popcorn now, because here we go.