The home invasion thrills, chills ‘n’ disturbing kills cult horror hit The Strangers hasn’t exactly hit sequel status at a breakneck pace, but the much murmured about second instalment in this would-be franchise has confirmed its existence with the arrival of its first teaser trailer.

Just like the last go-around, The Strangers: Prey at Night (aww, that subtitle is cute) sells us on masked strangers terrorizing folks that would really, really, really, really like to not be murdered. Also like the original, Prey at Night claims to be based on a true story, although the last time it was more of a grab bag of true stories, so grain of salt and all that. The important thing is that the early look is creepy as hell complete with Tiffany‘s ’80s mall-banger “I Think We’re Alone Now” terrorizing victims throughout.

“A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted,” reads the early studio synopsis of the film. “Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.”

47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts takes the reins from original director Bryan Bertino for the sequel which stars Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, and Martin Henderson. Also all your favorite scary-ass masks are back! (Dollface! Pin-Up Girl! Man in the Mask! All your non-Purge mask faves.)

The Strangers: Prey at Night hits theaters on March 9, 2017.