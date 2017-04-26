Guns & Roses Part 1 | UPROXX Docs

America’s dad, Tom Hanks, is a two-time Academy Award winner whose films, including the Toy Story trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can, have made him one of the 10 highest-grossing actors ever. But his most important contribution to pop culture is writing, directing, and starring in the greatest film of all-time (I’m only half-joking): 1996’s That Thing You Do! If that damn song is already stuck in your head, well, you’re not the only one.

On Tuesday night, three-fourths of the Oneders-turned-Wonders — heartthrob singer Jimmy Mattingly (Johnathon Schaech), unnamed bass player The Bass Player (Ethan Embry), and drummer Guy “Shades” Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) — reunited at the Roxy in Los Angeles to perform the fastest rising single in the history of the Playtone label, “That Thing You Do!” The gig was a last-minute surprise: Shades teased the unannounced performance on his Twitter with a link to the Goddamn Comedy Jam with Bill Burr. Hopefully no one broke their arm on a parking meter racing to get there.

It’s unclear why Steve Zahn, who played goofy guitarist Lenny Haise, wasn’t in attendance, but I assume it’s because his favorite band, Cap’n Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, was playing a show at the same time.

