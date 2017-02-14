Thor Is Just The Worst Possible Roommate In This Hilarious Comedy Piece

Trending Writer
02.14.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Not all gods are created equal when it comes to having them as your roommate. Nothing personal, Thor. You’re just really, really, really bad at splitting a place with.

As Thor: Ragnarok gears up to occupy a very welcome place in our hearts, director Taika Waititi has returned us to the fascinating world of Thor and his mortal roommate Daryl. We previously met these two in what doubled as an explanation for what Thor was up to while some other Marvel madness was going down. This look-in has Thor lounging about in all his Norse studliness and taunting Darryl for suggesting the hammer wielder get his ass off his indoor bike and get a job.

“‘Knowledge is power.’ No it’s not. Knowledge is not power. That’s power,” explains Thor and his lamppost-sized arm. After all, if the brain’s a muscle and he’s got muscles, Thor is a very brainy character covered brains. (That’s his logic, not ours.)

The clip, which lives as part of a video extra for Doctor Strange, does a bang-up job of driving home how frustrating Darryl’s living arrangement is. Between Team Thor and Ghostbusters, it seems like the man is a genius when it comes to playing entertaining attractive nuisances. Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to arrive in theaters and take your Asgardian currency on November 3.

TAGSLIAM HEMSWORTHTAIKA WAITITITeam ThorTHORthor: ragnarok
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP