Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As the reviews for Thor: Ragnarok roll in (including ours), it seems to be nigh on unanimous that the latest Marvel feature is a gosh darn delight from beginning to end. Just because the Norse god is heading back into space to save Asgard doesn’t mean that we’ll be getting a dour tale like the previous Thor installment. No, instead we’re getting a bizarro road trip with nearly wall to wall jokes. Look out, Guardians of the Galaxy. Ragnarok is coming for your turf.

A lot of that is due to director Taika Waititi, whose previous work (if you haven’t seen Hunt for the Wilderpeople, stop reading this and go watch it immediately) proved that the New Zealander knows how to perfectly blend heart and laughs. That sensibility is evident in the clip embedded above, which features a heart to heart between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The two brothers have been at odds for their entire time in the Marvel universe, but there was always an undercurrent of tortured fondness between the two. Sure, Loki murdered a lot of people with his alien army and overthrew their father to claim the throne of Asgard, but he’s still family, right?

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, and honestly that cannot come soon enough.