Frances McDormand is an incredible actress. She’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, winning once for her performance in Fargo, and six Golden Globes. But she’s never had a chance to show her true range: as someone who kicks teenagers in the groin and drills hole into dentists. Until now!

In Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the latest film from In Bruges writer and director Martin McDonagh, McDormand plays Mildred Hayes, a mother who’s grieving from the murder of her only daughter. The cops never caught the killer, and Mildred believes they’re not trying hard to find the culprit, so she rents three billboards leading into her town directed at Sheriff Willoughby, played by the weed-free Woody Harrelson. “When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved,” according to the plot description, “the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.”

It’s a war that involves McDormand saying “f*ck, piss, or c*nt,” and calling cops “f*ckhead” and reporters “bitch,” and throwing molotov cocktails, and again, kicking teenagers in the groin and drilling holes in dentists. No wonder people are freaking out about the trailer online. “The last movie trailer that made me this goddamn happy was the one for DEADPOOL,” Patton Oswalt tweeted, while Key & Peele director Peter Atencio added, “The red band trailer for Three Billboards is already the best movie of 2017.” Hard to disagree.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — which also stars Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, and Abbie Cornish — comes out later this year.