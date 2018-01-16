Sony Pictures Classics

Much like Greta Gerwig, who “would not have acted” in his film had she known then what she knows now, potential Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet has regrets about appearing in one of Woody Allen’s movies. The Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird star will appear in the director’s next feature A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Jude Law, and Diego Luna, but he’s donating his entire salary from the film to charity.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, the LGBT Center in New York, and [Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network]. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter and most vocal accuser, praised Chalamet’s decision, tweeting, “Glad to see this.” Meanwhile, after an Instagram user demanded that Selena Gomez write an apology for appearing in the film, the pop star’s mom responded, “No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to.” She continued, “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click… No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

