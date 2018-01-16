Timothée Chalamet Donates His Salary From Working With Woody Allen To Charity

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.16.18 2 Comments

Sony Pictures Classics

Much like Greta Gerwig, who “would not have acted” in his film had she known then what she knows now, potential Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet has regrets about appearing in one of Woody Allen’s movies. The Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird star will appear in the director’s next feature A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Jude Law, and Diego Luna, but he’s donating his entire salary from the film to charity.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, the LGBT Center in New York, and [Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network]. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter and most vocal accuser, praised Chalamet’s decision, tweeting, “Glad to see this.” Meanwhile, after an Instagram user demanded that Selena Gomez write an apology for appearing in the film, the pop star’s mom responded, “No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to.” She continued, “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click… No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

(Via Instagram)

Around The Web

TAGSSELENA GOMEZTimothée ChalametWOODY ALLEN

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 4 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP