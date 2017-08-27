Tobe Hooper, Director Of ‘Poltergeist’ And ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’, Has Died At 74

Managing Editor, Trending
08.27.17

Getty Image / Bryanston Pictures

Tobe Hooper, the influential horror director behind The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Poltergeist, and Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, has passed away at the age of 74. Hooper passed away in Sherman Oaks on Saturday according to Variety, though the details behind his passing we not known. His death follows horror icon George R. Romero’s passing in July.

Hooper is likely best known for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in 1974, a landmark film of the horror genre that drew from the real life crimes of Ed Gein and others to create a gritty, raw film that followed in the footsteps of Herschell Gordon Lewis and Alfred Hitchcock after a detour through the mud. It opened the door for the slasher horror boom in the 1980s, with Leatherface helping to pave the way for killers like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger to terrorize the big screen.

The success of the film — produced on a $300,000 budget and earning over $30 million — helped to create a franchise out of the fictional Sawyer Clan and gave Hooper a break into the business. His work on the TV miniseries for Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot stands as one of the best adaptations of the author’s work and according to Variety, is “a high-water mark in televisual horror.” He then followed with Poltergeist alongside Steven Spielberg, a unique creative effort that still raises questions about who truly directed it to this day but also stands as one of the greatest ghost films ever created.

Around The Web

TAGSLifeforcepoltergeistSalems LotThe FunhouseThe Texas Chain Saw MassacareTobe Hooper

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP