Smiling movie man Tom Cruise has a thirst for doing his own stunts. It’s an approach that looks cool and likely earns you a spot at a sweet Jackie Chan barbecue, but a recent stunt gone wrong has both Cruise and a blockbuster franchise on the sidelines with a tentpole release date looming.

Cruise was reported injured over the weekend leaping between buildings for Mission: Impossible 6. During his attempts he came away with a broken ankle for his trouble. Here’s footage from TMZ of the accident that did serious damage to the actor.

On Thursday, Paramount released a statement confirming that Cruise’s situation will be putting the production on hold. Once Cruise is healthy, things will go back to normal. Or as normal as things get during a Mission: Impossible movie.

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery,” read the studio’s statement. “Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Despite the time off for recovery, we’re still being promised a July 27, 2018 arrival date for the latest entry into the multibillion dollar franchise. The injury comes as the film industry continues to mourn the death of stunt driver Joi “SJ” Harris.

