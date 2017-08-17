Tom Cruise Broke His Ankle Doing A ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Stunt And Now The Movie’s On Hiatus

#Tom Cruise #Mission Impossible
08.16.17 21 mins ago

Paramount

Smiling movie man Tom Cruise has a thirst for doing his own stunts. It’s an approach that looks cool and likely earns you a spot at a sweet Jackie Chan barbecue, but a recent stunt gone wrong has both Cruise and a blockbuster franchise on the sidelines with a tentpole release date looming.

Cruise was reported injured over the weekend leaping between buildings for Mission: Impossible 6. During his attempts he came away with a broken ankle for his trouble. Here’s footage from TMZ of the accident that did serious damage to the actor.

On Thursday, Paramount released a statement confirming that Cruise’s situation will be putting the production on hold. Once Cruise is healthy, things will go back to normal. Or as normal as things get during a Mission: Impossible movie.

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery,” read the studio’s statement. “Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Despite the time off for recovery, we’re still being promised a July 27, 2018 arrival date for the latest entry into the multibillion dollar franchise. The injury comes as the film industry continues to mourn the death of stunt driver Joi “SJ” Harris.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise#Mission Impossible
TAGSMISSION IMPOSSIBLEMission Impossible 6STUNTSTOM CRUISE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 8 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP