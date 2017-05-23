Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun 2’ Is Officially Happening

The Breakdown | Animal Kingdom

05.23.17

Tom Cruise has some very exciting news for those of you with an unquenchable need for speed and monklike patience for sequels. Yes, the borderline mythical Top Gun 2 motion picture is officially on its way after years of chatter. Praise be to St. Goose.

The news was confirmed on the Australian morning show Sunrise as the smiley action hero has been making the rounds promoting The Mummy and likely having an extendec think about the whole Universal Dark Universe monster mash thing. When pressed if the rumours of a Top Gun sequel were true, Cruise confirmed the news.

“Yes, it’s true. It’s true,” responded Cruise.

Not only is the film happening (please call Val Kilmer), but there’s been some thought on when it’s going to have its wheels in motion.

“You know what? I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year,” offered the Minority Report star. “It is definitely happening.”

That’s a perfectly reasonable amount of time for finding today’s hottest beach volleyball choreographers and getting Kenny Loggins back in the studio, don’t you think?

Tom Cruise has certainly never been shy about his interest in a second Top Gun movie. Last year we we were treated to this lovely photo of Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer together sharing that they were chatting about the film.

