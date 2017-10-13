Getty Image

After the decades of systemic harassment, rape, and abuse came to light surrounding Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, many in the industry have been vocally critical of Weinstein’s alleged behavior. George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan especially, and many others shared their disgust, and Tom Hanks is the latest to denounce the exec’s behavior. In an interview with the New York Times, Hanks, who has never worked with Weinstein, bemoans “it all just sort of fits, doesn’t it?”

“[S]o obviously something went down there. You can’t buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and so therefore. …’ I did, too. I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can. Poor Harvey—I’m not going to say poor Harvey, Jesus. Isn’t it kind of amazing that it took this long? I’m reading it and I’m thinking ‘You can’t do that to Ashley Judd! Hey, I like her. Don’t do that. That ain’t fair. Not her, come on.’ Come on! Shouldn’t we be on this? Is it surprising? No. Is it tragic? Yes. And can you believe it’s happening? I can’t quite believe that still goes on.”

While Hanks brought his everyman decency to a deeply troubling subject, controversial director Oliver Stone decided to take a very different approach to the scandal. While most have been quick to distance themselves from Weinstein (nearly everyone except Donna Karan and Lindsey Lohan), Stone said that the situation is “not easy” for Weinstein either. Variety reports,

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through either. He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

So far, thirty-two women in the industry have come forward accusing Weinstein.

If you are a victim or survivor of sexual assault, resources for support are available through RAINN‘s National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

(Via the New York Times, Variety, Vanity Fair)