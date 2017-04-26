Warner Bros.

Monday confirmed a story that might cement Tom Hardy’s status as a person you don’t want to meet in a dark alley — or a brightly lit one. While his acting is intense and he’s been contentious with some of his interviews, it seems that he’s just as intense in reality and doesn’t stand for thieves. Police in Richmond, south-west London said Hardy helped to stop and apprehend a pair of young men who had reportedly stolen a motorbike on Sunday according to Vanity Fair. The witnesses on the scene and the police all seem to agree, “He looked as mad as he does on telly.”

The two suspected thieves were 16 years old and crashed the bike into a car, apparently earning the attention of Hardy according to The Independent and The Sun:

The Hollywood star looked like he “switched into superhero mode” as he collared the man before checking him for weapons after the chase near his home in Richmond, south west London, an onlooker told The Sun. According to the newspaper, Hardy explained “I caught the c***t” shortly after finding the man.

The BBC quotes witness Arun Pullen in their take on the events, providing a clearer picture of how things went down: