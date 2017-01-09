Tom Hardy Comments On That ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Rumor

A rumor has been going around (we’ll get to the spoiler-y specifics in a bit) that Tom Hardy of Mad Max: Fury Road and Myspace fame may have a cameo in Star Wars: Episode VIII. When not reading bedtime stories to his dog or doing the same pose as his dog, Hardy has been giving interviews to promote his limited TV series Taboo. But Hardy was still being an artful dodger about the Star Wars rumor in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter:

THR: Rumor has it you’re going to be a Stormtrooper in the next Star Wars movie. True?

Tom Hardy: I don’t know if I can even say that. Where did you hear that?

THR: The internet.

Tom Hardy: Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it? [laughs]

THR: So that’s misinformation?

Tom Hardy: It could be, couldn’t it?