Tom Hardy Followed Through On His Failed Bet And Now Has A Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo

01.31.18

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ability to see into the future has left Tom Hardy with a reminder of Leo’s foresight for the rest of his days. You see, Hardy now wears the mark of DiCaprio. It’s pleasant news for both sides, though.

In 2016, Hardy confirmed he was getting a tattoo of DiCaprio’s choosing thanks to a bet about Hardy’s Oscar nom chances for The Revenant. Hardy doubted he’d got a nod, DiCaprio didn’t. As a result, Hardy was on the hook to get inked. It may have taken a bit, but an Instagram photo confirms Hardy’s Leo-inspired tattoo. Here’s how Hardy described Leo’s design when speaking with Esquire a couple years ago.

Hardy recreates DiCaprio’s design on a Post-it note for me. “He wrote, in this really sh*tty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything.’ Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

Let’s see how that handwriting looks.

That’s not exactly a glamourous tattoo, but there are worse things than being an incredibly successful handsome actor with a grade school looking tattoo from a fellow movie star on your arm symbolizing an Oscar nomination. Maybe Tom Hardy should look into getting one of those every time he gets an Academy Award nod.

