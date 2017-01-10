Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Acceptance speeches can be hard, and striking the right mix of humility, humor, and graciousness can feel like an impossible task. At Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Tom Hiddleston wasn’t quite up to that task. While accepting his award for Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television for The Night Manager, things got more than a little awkward, with Hiddleston getting a little too self-congratulatory that Doctors Without Borders found solace in his show and managing to reduce the issues in South Sudan to a mawkish talking point. It was… not great.

NBC

Par for the course in this type of situation, there was plenty of uproar online about his seemingly unquenchable thirst, and to his credit (or his manager’s credit), Hiddleston decided to get out in front of the outrage and apologize for his “inelegantly expressed” speech with a Facebook post.

I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.

Hiddleston clearly meant well, but he may want to keep it short and sweet next time.

