Not unlike Peter Parker, Marvel’s new Spider-Man Tom Holland understands the burden of responsibility. Granted, it’s unlikely the 20-year-old Brit would web someone in the face and crawl up a building clutching their victim’s PS4, but it’s nice to point these things out every once in a while. Holland lacks superpowers, but he did a lovely job of eradicating one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s greatest foes: Leaked details.

Using the document disposal showcase known as Instagram, Holland confessed that he forgot to hand in his Avengers: Infinity War script. This is understandably a big no-no for a highly anticipated blockbuster, so something needed to be done.

“Marvel [would] like to keep everything a secret,” explained Holland in this selfshot clip. “So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.”

It’s at that point that Holland sentences his script to dance in the flames. Could the Monster Trucks Universe (the MTU!!!) or the Manchester By The Sea Universe blend into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? You won’t get the details from Holland’s place. He set those details ablaze before our very eyes.

Speaking of Holland (the man, not the windmill titan), he’ll be swinging across screens in Spider-Man: Homecoming due out on July 7. The wait for Avengers: Infinity War will be a tad longer. That Marvel blowout is slated for a May 2018 release.