Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Tom Holland Will Use Fire If He Has To When It Comes To Keeping His ‘Avengers’ Script Secret

Trending Writer
02.18.17

Rule number one… hand in your script 😂

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Not unlike Peter Parker, Marvel’s new Spider-Man Tom Holland understands the burden of responsibility. Granted, it’s unlikely the 20-year-old Brit would web someone in the face and crawl up a building clutching their victim’s PS4, but it’s nice to point these things out every once in a while. Holland lacks superpowers, but he did a lovely job of eradicating one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s greatest foes: Leaked details.

Using the document disposal showcase known as Instagram, Holland confessed that he forgot to hand in his Avengers: Infinity War script. This is understandably a big no-no for a highly anticipated blockbuster, so something needed to be done.

“Marvel [would] like to keep everything a secret,” explained Holland in this selfshot clip. “So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.”

It’s at that point that Holland sentences his script to dance in the flames. Could the Monster Trucks Universe (the MTU!!!) or the Manchester By The Sea Universe blend into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? You won’t get the details from Holland’s place. He set those details ablaze before our very eyes.

Speaking of Holland (the man, not the windmill titan), he’ll be swinging across screens in Spider-Man: Homecoming due out on July 7. The wait for Avengers: Infinity War will be a tad longer. That Marvel blowout is slated for a May 2018 release.

TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warmarvel cinematic universeSPIDER-MANTom Holland
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP