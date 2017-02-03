Getty Image

Tom DeLonge, best known as the frontman of turn-of-the-century pop-punk band Blink-182 (fun fact: 2017 will mark the 20th anniversary of “Dammit”), is also a passionate believer in the idea that aliens are in contact with Earth and are more or less screwing with us for various reasons. So much so that he runs a conspiracy theory website and has even written comics and YA books themed around it, which he’s now turning into a franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed DeLonge will direct a feature that:

…centers on a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders, who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could have never imagined.

This isn’t DeLonge’s first go-round with the film medium. In 2014 he co-directed the well-received animated short Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker and directed several music videos. He’s also been working on this movie since 2012, so if nothing else, he’s got a lot of prep for it behind him. (Blink-182 band politics have also given him some extra time of late.) And, most relevantly to music fans, it’ll have original music from Angels & Airwaves, DeLonge’s current band, so they’ll have a soundtrack to pick up, if nothing else. The main question, of course, is who might distribute this movie and whether we’ll see it in theaters, but no matter what, it most likely won’t be boring.

