This Pot-Bellied Alien Shark Is A Nightmare

Blink-182’s Tom Delonge Is Making An Aliens Versus Skaters Movie

02.03.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tom DeLonge, best known as the frontman of turn-of-the-century pop-punk band Blink-182 (fun fact: 2017 will mark the 20th anniversary of “Dammit”), is also a passionate believer in the idea that aliens are in contact with Earth and are more or less screwing with us for various reasons. So much so that he runs a conspiracy theory website and has even written comics and YA books themed around it, which he’s now turning into a franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed DeLonge will direct a feature that:

…centers on a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders, who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could have never imagined.

This isn’t DeLonge’s first go-round with the film medium. In 2014 he co-directed the well-received animated short Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker and directed several music videos. He’s also been working on this movie since 2012, so if nothing else, he’s got a lot of prep for it behind him. (Blink-182 band politics have also given him some extra time of late.) And, most relevantly to music fans, it’ll have original music from Angels & Airwaves, DeLonge’s current band, so they’ll have a soundtrack to pick up, if nothing else. The main question, of course, is who might distribute this movie and whether we’ll see it in theaters, but no matter what, it most likely won’t be boring.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

TAGSAngels and Airwavesblink 182TOM DELONGE

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 month ago 8 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP