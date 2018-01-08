James Franco Blocked Tommy Wiseau From Hijacking His Golden Globes Award Speech

01.07.18 4 hours ago

James Franco’s Golden Globes win for Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy was because of Tommy Wiseau. Franco gets this. Without The Room, there is no The Disaster Artist, which he’s called the best movie he’s ever made. So, appropriately, he invited up Wiseau himself for his awards speech, but specifically to share the stage, unbeknownst to Wiseau.

Watch as Wiseau goes hard for the mic only to get shut down by Franco, who has a long list of people to thank. There’s a good chance Tommy just wanted to say to Franco: “I’m so happy I have you as my best friend, and I love Lisa so much,” but now we’ll never know. If anything, this just adds to the legend of Wiseau.

