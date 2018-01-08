When James Franco won for Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, he graciously invited his muse Tommy Wiseau, whose life inspired the film, onstage with him to accept the award. Which was cool of him! What was less cool of him is that he totally intercepted Wiseau when he went to reach for the microphone, robbing the world of whatever wisdom The Room star and creator was about to drop on millions of unsuspecting viewers. This fact was not lost on fans, who quickly declared the acceptance speech “ruined” on the internet.

What if he was finally going to reveal where he was from? Or how he got all that money?

No such luck. However, the Los Angeles Times caught up with Wiseau after the ceremony, at which point praised Franco as an actor and director. (Although, he admitted: “But he doesn’t know how to throw football, that’s for sure!”) He also gave some insight into that viral moment, and for anyone who has ever attended a screening hosted by Wiseau, or even heard him speak in an interview, it’s not surprising in the least.

And as for what he might have said if he spoke from the stage on Sunday night, even the oddball outsider Wiseau was able to read the room. His message would have been simply this, “If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live.” Then he added, “See ‘The Room,’ have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it’s real.”

That’s advice we can all benefit from hearing. And, if nothing else, Wiseau himself has proven that.

