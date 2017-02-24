Getty Image

Just over a year after Tracy Morgan returned to the stand-up spotlight with his Picking Up the Pieces tour, the Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum announced his next comedy special will debut exclusively on Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Staying Alive will see the 48-year-old comic recounting his recovery following the 2014 traffic accident that landed him in the hospital with a coma. Fellow comic and writer James McNair, otherwise known as “Jimmy Mack” to Morgan and others, died as a result of their vehicle’s collision with a Walmart delivery truck.

Filmed at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, Morgan’s new special will present Netflix subscribers with highlights from the aforementioned tour, which was one of 2016’s best comedic offerings. It will also group the comedian with the streaming service’s increasingly prolific stand-up output, as forthcoming specials from pillars like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. have also been announced or will soon drop. What’s more, Seinfeld‘s own Jerry Seinfeld recently signed a deal transferring his popular Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series from Crackle to Netflix — that, and two stand-up specials of his own.

In other words, Morgan’s addition to the Netflix family couldn’t have come at a better time for the company. Yet doing stand-up again isn’t the only thing he’s doing these days. In addition to an appearance in the film Fist Fight, Morgan will also be starring in a new comedy series created by Key & Peele‘s Jordan Peele for TBS.

Staying Alive streams Tuesday, May 16th, exclusively on Netflix.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)