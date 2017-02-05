‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Showcases Even More Destruction In Michael Bay’s Extended Super Bowl Ad

02.05.17

Who says Hollywood romances never last? Michael Bay has been head over heels in love with cinematic bombast since the ’90s with no signs of that flame fading. Bay’s love for going big Big BIG has yielded something special during the advertising orgy that is Super Bowl Sunday. An “extended cut” of the already released big game ad for Transformers: The Last Knight has now graced our presence.

With a running time of 54 seconds, the preview Bay posted on YouTube today has 22 seconds more action and bits of robots hammering away at each other. (In glorious 4K, of course.) Seeing as the franchise mainstay has announced his likely exit from the Transformers films, we can understand being excited to present more goodies to the public. Plus, Michael Bay movies aren’t exactly interested in efficient action blockbuster running times, so there will be more than meets the e– Sorry, almost ran with that gag. The point is, this is the sort of “extended” version that inspires intense unpacking over every explosion and helicopter flyover.

Transformers: The Last Knight is slated to arrive in theaters on June 23 with a cast that includes Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Sir Anthony Hopkins and friggin’ Megatron, dude.

