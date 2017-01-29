Getty Image

President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugee entry from several Muslim-majority countries has sparked protests domestically, generated serious concern abroad and is already in action in U.S. airports. The condemnation of Trump’s ban has also led to a wealth of celebrities speaking out to express their unhappiness with this change in policy. Seeing as Trump has a weakness for paying attention to celebrities, there’s a strong possibility that he’s more likely to analyze their assessments rather than those of an Angela Merkel.

Criticism of President Trump’s immigration ban has found a home on the commander-in-chief’s preferred hangout of Twitter. Actors, writers, directors and artists of all sorts slammed the action as disgusting, cowardly and racist.

“Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan” wrote Scandal actress Kerry Washington. “Don’t understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees.”