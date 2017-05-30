20th Century Fox

Okay, to get this out of the way right now, we’re not here to advocate for inciting chaos or anarchy in any regard. But let’s look at the fact that people who break the rules are the people who tend to get stuff done. And of all the rule-breakers in the world, you won’t find many who fit the mold more perfectly than Fight Club’s Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Openly defiant in almost every regard, from societal norms to fashion, Tyler was a beacon to all those who try to be different. Tyler not only wanted to shake off the conventions of society, but to re-write the rules as he saw fit. For all those moments when you need to break the rules to get things done, let these Tyler Durden quotes help show you the way.